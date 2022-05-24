London’s Elizabeth line waltzes into action with VCCP

0 Shares Share

Transport for London’s new Elizabeth line is already getting plenty of publicity. There’s some genuine excitement about its launch, especially from Londoners far out west and east who are hoping better connections will deliver a house price boon.

VCCP’s contribution sets about demonstrating old fashioned product benefits like step free access, more space and faster journey times. The sound of Strauss’s Blue Danube waltz, played by musicians from 30 different countries in the Chineke orchestra, provides an uplifting soundtrack.

Simon Learman, creative director at VCCP London, said: “The TfL network is the lifeblood of the nation’s capital, so we set out to create a film that celebrated how the new Elizabeth line will connect more of London and beyond. It’s not every day you get to work on such a significant launch and with musicians of the stature of Chineke.”

The Elizabeth Line has taken 10 years and cost £20 billion to construct. More than 30 London landmarks, including the London Eye and the Olympic Stadium, are being lit up purple to celebrate the launch — even the Queen has got out her Oyster card and taken a trip to Paddington Station to pay tribute. VCCP’s film is a sensible footnote to all the fanfare.

MAA creative scale: 5