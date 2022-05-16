Helen Mirren and Richard E Grant in new Cadbury campaign

0 Shares Share

First we get Judi Dench in NCA’s MoneySuperMarket ad, and now two other fine British actors — Helen Mirren and Richard E Grant — are in VCCP’s new campaign for Cadbury.

Mirren and Grant’s appearances are only fleeting, and the ads are for Cadbury’s partnership with the Princes Trust, so they are unlikely to be in it for the money. They feature alongside sporting stars including ex footballer Ian Wright and swimmer Ellie Simmonds, to promote the “Give a Doubt” initiative, in which successful people open up about their own ongoing lack of confidence.

There are also special edition chocolate bars inscribed with celebrity doubts from footballers Steph Houghton, Gary Nevill and Ian Wright. Players from the current Manchester City, Manchester United and Arsenal squads will also be sharing their doubts on their clubs’ social media feeds.

Michael Moore, Cadbury’s marketing manager, said: “We want to show that day-to-day uncertainties are normal, and that we all experience them. Sharing a doubt of your own is an act of generosity that will help young people nationwide to feel more confident about their futures.”

Cadbury has landed on “generosity” as its “brand purpose” (this campaign follows on from “Donate your Words”). It’s a decent and conveniently flexible fit for a chocolate bar, as this latest work demonstrates.

MAA creative scale: 7