Havas and Arnold win recruitment giant Randstad duo

Netherlands-based Randstad, which claims to be the biggest global specialist HR services provider, has appointed Havas London as its creative agency of record. At the same time its online-only recruitment site Monster has chosen sibling Arnold Worldwide in Boston to handle its business.

The two Havas-owned agencies will produce linked but separate campaigns. The appointments follows a six-month pitch.

Randstad CMO Joanna Irwin says: “Talent scarcity and mismatches in the labor market remain the biggest challenges for our clients – which is why we are focused on building relationships with talent, who are looking for trusted allies to help realize their potential throughout their careers. Havas impressed us with their strategic thinking and creativity, demonstrating an understanding of our industry and the important role we play in supporting people and organizations in realizing their true potential.”

Havas London CEO Xavier Rees says: “Over the past two years, the world of work has been turned on its head. Talent – in high demand, and short supply – now holds the power, while where and how we work have become two of the fundamental post-pandemic questions. The opportunity to shape that debate alongside the world’s largest recruitment firm is one of the most urgent, meaningful and exciting briefs out there.”

Monster CEO Elliott Seaborn says: “We are at a pivotal moment in history where employees are more in control of their careers than they ever have been before. And Monster is in the incredible position to have the power to help people find the jobs they want to do, not the job they have to. We’re already working hand-in-hand with the Arnold team to create an approach that is smart, fun and compelling around the world.”