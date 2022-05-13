Former Wieden+Kennedy creative chief DeCourcy joins Snap

0 Shares Share

Snapchat is redoubling its efforts to take on Facebook-owned Instagram and TikTok and has hired former Wieden+Kennedy star Colleen DeCourcy as its chief creative officer (CCO.)

Former W+K CCO and president DeCourcy (below) says: “At Snap I’ve met a thoughtful group of people with values and a mission that can make a difference. That’s 100% why I’m doing this. What I didn’t expect is how much fun it would be to take my advertising brain and do something completely different with it.”

Snap, which still describes itself as a camera company, now hosts Snap Originals and other user-generated content.

Snap Inc. CMO Kenny Mitchell says: “We are so honoured to have Colleen join our team at Snap. Her exceptional strategic and creative leadership makes her the perfect person to help transform the way we bring the Snap brand to life around the world.”

DeCourcy has already contributed to Snap’s “finger spelling” Oscars ad.