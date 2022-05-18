Former Droga5 creative leader Kolbusz joins NYC’s Orchard

0 Shares Share

High profile former Droga5 London CCO David Kolbusz is joining New York agency Lightning Orchard – to be renamed Orchard – replacing co-founder Jeff Kling. Orchard employs about 30 people in Brooklyn.

Kolbusz teams up with co-founders CSO Laura Janness and CEO Barney Robinson who worked with at BBH. (all below.)

Janness says: “Having worked with David for a few years in one of our past lives together, I know what an incredible partner he is and I can’t wait to pick up where we left off.”

Kolbusz says: “You couldn’t ask for two better people to run an agency with. Laura pairs a fierce intelligence with empathy and heart – she is my strategic soulmate and I’ve been trying to work with her again since I left Goodby (Silverstein.).

“And Barney is the best kind of business person. A no-bullshit, high-integrity individual who loves and cares deeply about the work. In just a few short years they, along with the wider team at Lightning Orchard, have set about not only to grow a robust business but also redefine how an advertising shop looks and operates.”

Kolbusz has also worked at TBWA\Toronto, Mother, Wieden+Kennedy, GSP and BBH, as deputy ECD. At D5 in London he helped to produce some of the more interesting work around although D5 has struggled to establish itself as a big London agency.