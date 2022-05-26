Don't Miss

Engine’s billboards bring images of missing people to life

Posted by: Emma Hall in Ad Tech, Advertisers, Agencies, Creative, News 8 hours ago 0

A new outdoor innovation by Engine Creative re-thinks the standard missing person poster and brings the traditionally static images to life, using AI to make the faces appear to move their eyes, smile and make facial expressions.

A QR code is also incorporated into the digital OOH posters, allowing people to share its contents quickly and easily.

The posters will appear on Ocean Outdoor’s screens at Westfield London, Canary Wharf and Westfield Stratford City, with media donated as part of the Digital Creative competition.

Steve Hawthorne, creative director at Engine, said: “Ever since ‘Missing’ posters were first created the basic formula has always remained the same. But in that time our understanding of people and the technology at our disposal have moved on, so we wanted to take a fresh look to see how we could make them more effective.”

Claire Croucher, mother of Leah Croucher (above), said: “Our daughter Leah was nineteen when she went missing. One of the many challenges as a parent of a missing person is trying to communicate who you’ve lost. We feel that if the public were to understand who our daughter is, they are more likely to remember seeing or meeting her.”

MAA creative scale: 7

