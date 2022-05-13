Don't Miss

Engine back on the Green Flag case with ‘Only the best..’

Posted by: Stephen Foster in Advertisers, Agencies, Creative, News 12 hours ago 0

0 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Engine Creative, still waiting to see what it’s going to be called under Next 15 ownership, retained the Green Flag roadside assistance business recently although Churchill departed to join Direct Line at Saatchi & Saatchi.

Now it’s back with a new tale, maintaining that only the best garages get to join its network, competing in a kind of egg and spoon race. ‘Only the best get the Green Flag,’ which presumably helped Engine keep the business.

Mildly amusing (sometimes it’s best not to try too hard.) One of the contestants looks like permanently-under-fire Home Secretary Priti Pratel (if only.)

Makes the point. Engine (formerly WCRS) remains one of the best TV agencies.

MAA creative scale: 7.

You May Also Like

About Stephen Foster

Stephen is a former editor of Marketing Week and London Evening Standard advertising columnist. He wrote City Republic for Brand Republic and is a partner in communications consultancy The Editorial Partnership.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

© Copyright 2017 MAA Coms Ltd, All Rights Reserved. Powered by WordPress with help of KREE Media. | Cookies explained.