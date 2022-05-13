Engine back on the Green Flag case with ‘Only the best..’

Engine Creative, still waiting to see what it’s going to be called under Next 15 ownership, retained the Green Flag roadside assistance business recently although Churchill departed to join Direct Line at Saatchi & Saatchi.

Now it’s back with a new tale, maintaining that only the best garages get to join its network, competing in a kind of egg and spoon race. ‘Only the best get the Green Flag,’ which presumably helped Engine keep the business.

Mildly amusing (sometimes it’s best not to try too hard.) One of the contestants looks like permanently-under-fire Home Secretary Priti Pratel (if only.)

Makes the point. Engine (formerly WCRS) remains one of the best TV agencies.

MAA creative scale: 7.