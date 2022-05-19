Dentsu imports Angela Tangas from Australia as new UK and Ireland boss

0 Shares Share

Dentsu International, which seems to be getting its multi-disciplinary act together under Wendy Clark, has raided its Australia and New Zealand operation for its new UK and Ireland CEO.

CEO Angela Tangas, will start as UK boss in September. Dentsu’s last such CEO was Euan Jarvie who left in 2021.

Tangas is a fan of “teaming.” She says: “I strongly believe in the power of teaming – bringing brilliant, diverse minds together to solve the problems of today and pre-empt the opportunities of tomorrow for our people, clients, partners and society.

“The UK market is one of the most innovative in the world with some of the most progressive consumer expectations of brands. The opportunity to lead this team of talented humans, partnering with some of the most exciting organisations to unlock a new set of value dynamics, is a very compelling opportunity.”

Dentsu International EMEA CEO Giulio Malegori says: “The UK&I is one of the largest and most significant advertising markets in the world and, following a period of intense simplification, the business is accelerating its growth potential.

“In her time at Dentsu ANZ, Angela has proven herself to be a transformational leader with a track record of delivering sustainable business growth for Dentsu and supporting positive business outcomes for clients.”

Dentsu’s, UK clients include American Express, Heinz, Intel, Microsoft and Vodafone. Previously based on the Carat media buying business it’s now also majoring on customer experience (CX) and his invested in its creative arm, now Dentsu MB. The Japanese-owned holding company is targeting 4-5% growth this year.

Aussies don’t always transplant happily to the UK. Back in the day both JWT and Y&R had Australian creative leaders who, after taking a good look around, high tailed it back to Oz as soon as possible.