Channel 4 expands 4Creative to appoint new MD from TBWA

Despite – or perhaps because of – all the upheaval Channel 4 is facing around privatisation, the broadcaster is expanding its in-house agency, 4Creative, starting with the appointment of Katie Jackson as managing director.

Jackson, who was promoted to chief operating officer of TBWA last year, previously worked at Grey, Brothers & Sisters and fashion brand Me+Em (founded by Johnny Hornby’s wife Clare). She has been brought on board because of her track record with very British brands like M&S, McVitie’s, Centre Parcs, and Me+Em.

4Creative’s ECD, Lynsey Atkin, who joined from Havas last year, will report directly to Jackson.

Zaid Al-Qassab, CMO at Channel 4 said: “Katie is a creative force who brings a wealth of exceptional agency and client experience to this newly created role. As we look to expand 4Creative to realise the team’s ambitions, Katie is the ideal candidate to drive its growth and I can’t wait to welcome her into the team.”

Jackson said: “When Channel 4 comes knocking you jump in heart-first. Especially when it’s an opportunity to work with the brilliant team at 4Creative, who have set the standard for what British creativity should look like. This role is the stuff dreams are made of – I can’t wait to get started.”