Canon and VCCP go big on ‘creative flow’ in new pan-Euro ad

Posted by: Emma Hall in Advertisers, Agencies, Creative, News 1 day ago

VCCP’s latest campaign for Canon, “Never break your flow,” is all about demonstrating how easy it is to capture dynamic, moving content thanks to the Japanese brand’s new camera technology.

As you might expect, there’s also a partnership with a photography influencer (Kai Wong) and a competition, as the camera brand does its best to see off competition from smartphones by positioning itself around “creativity and content.”

Susie Donaldson, European marketing director at Canon said: “We take pride in enabling our customers to create content which feels like an extension of themselves. ‘Never Break Your Flow’ is a true embodiment of our human centred design philosophy.”

Monty Verdi, ECD at VCCP London said: “Canon’s ‘R System’ allows modern content creators to enter that instinctive state of action where things move seamlessly, creator and camera shooting as one. We’ve brought the iconic Canon red line to life for the first time to dramatise this flow state, and the connection between a creator and their subject.”

The campaign will run for two months in the UK, France and Germany, with media by Merkle.

MAA creative scale: 6

About Emma Hall

Emma Hall is a journalist and editorial consultant and is the former Europe Editor of Ad Age, where she covered European marketing advertising, digital and media stories. She has written for newspapers including the Financial Times, The Guardian, The Times and the Telegraph, and was previously a section editor at Campaign. Emma started her career in New York as a researcher for a biography of Keith Richards.

