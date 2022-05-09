Canon and VCCP go big on ‘creative flow’ in new pan-Euro ad

VCCP’s latest campaign for Canon, “Never break your flow,” is all about demonstrating how easy it is to capture dynamic, moving content thanks to the Japanese brand’s new camera technology.

As you might expect, there’s also a partnership with a photography influencer (Kai Wong) and a competition, as the camera brand does its best to see off competition from smartphones by positioning itself around “creativity and content.”

Susie Donaldson, European marketing director at Canon said: “We take pride in enabling our customers to create content which feels like an extension of themselves. ‘Never Break Your Flow’ is a true embodiment of our human centred design philosophy.”

Monty Verdi, ECD at VCCP London said: “Canon’s ‘R System’ allows modern content creators to enter that instinctive state of action where things move seamlessly, creator and camera shooting as one. We’ve brought the iconic Canon red line to life for the first time to dramatise this flow state, and the connection between a creator and their subject.”

The campaign will run for two months in the UK, France and Germany, with media by Merkle.

MAA creative scale: 6