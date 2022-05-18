Can Katy Perry fill Snoop Dogg’s Just Eat shoes?

0 Shares Share

Katy Perry has taken on the not inconsiderable task of replacing Snoop Dogg as the face and voice of Just Eat, the first big campaign since Just East absorbed rival Taleaway.com.

Delivery services are massive businesses these days although the jury’s still out on whether or not they make real money. No money’s been spared on Perry’s debut however – from long-serving agency McCann London. Directed by Dave Meyers.

Perry says: “Working with Just Eat Takeaway.com (did she really say that?) was a really fun and natural experience. Coincidentally, most of my records and eras have had food undertones to them, from strawberries, to peppermints, to now mushrooms.

“Ordering takeaway is a regular Saturday night for me, so it was fun to channel that into a video that is a combination of the things that bring joy to my life: poppy bright colours, wild outfits and food puns sung over a catchy tune.”

Just Eat V-P global brand Susan O’Brien says: “Did somebody say (with) Snoop Dogg put the brand firmly on the cultural map, anchored the message that Just Eat is the answer to all food cravings, and connected us with audiences, building brand love and consideration in a fiercely competitive sector.

“While we’re launching with a blockbuster TVC, this is a global creative brand platform running across 18 markets in 20 languages, and underpinned by a comprehensive through-the-line activation strategy. We’ve moved from two legacy organisations, operating independently to one unified business, and for the first time, we’re presenting ourselves on a world stage in the same joyful expression.”

Perry certainly gives it her all and the craft is top notch but…somehow how there was an edginess to Snoop that brought it all together. Perry, not sure.

MAA creative scale: 5.