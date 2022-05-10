Don't Miss

BT fires another heavyweight salvo in the broadband wars

Posted by: Stephen Foster in Advertisers, Agencies, Creative, Media, News 1 day ago 0

0 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

BT is certainly wheeling out the big guns in the UK broadband wars and Saatchi & Saatchi is back with a rant about broadband nightmares, avoidable, it seems, with something called Halo 3+Hybrid (is it a car?)

Maybe they are but bet this costs you more. Strange how you need to buy a premium broadband service in this country if you want the damn thing to work. Something Virgin Media O2 know only too well. In their (now its) case they major on speed: a bit like one of those famous British sports cars that went like the clappers on the rare occasions it was roadworthy.

Be interesting to know if this bombardment from BT and Saatchi is paying off in new recruits.

This is one is quite persuasive however, even for sceptics.

MAA creative scale: 6.5.

You May Also Like

About Stephen Foster

Stephen is a former editor of Marketing Week and London Evening Standard advertising columnist. He wrote City Republic for Brand Republic and is a partner in communications consultancy The Editorial Partnership.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

© Copyright 2017 MAA Coms Ltd, All Rights Reserved. Powered by WordPress with help of KREE Media. | Cookies explained.