BT fires another heavyweight salvo in the broadband wars

BT is certainly wheeling out the big guns in the UK broadband wars and Saatchi & Saatchi is back with a rant about broadband nightmares, avoidable, it seems, with something called Halo 3+Hybrid (is it a car?)

Maybe they are but bet this costs you more. Strange how you need to buy a premium broadband service in this country if you want the damn thing to work. Something Virgin Media O2 know only too well. In their (now its) case they major on speed: a bit like one of those famous British sports cars that went like the clappers on the rare occasions it was roadworthy.

Be interesting to know if this bombardment from BT and Saatchi is paying off in new recruits.

This is one is quite persuasive however, even for sceptics.

MAA creative scale: 6.5.