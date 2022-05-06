Don't Miss

British Gas and WPP ‘Stop the silence’ on fuel poverty

Posted by: Emma Hall in Advertisers, Agencies, Creative, News

It’s not easy for British Gas to look sympathetic in the current climate, but this ad pulls it off. It’s by Nucleus, the dedicated agency set up by The&Partnership and WPP agencies for a pitch in 2019.

The film, for the British Gas Energy Trust charity, shows a dad putting on a brave face for his kids, then turning off every appliance in the house once they’ve gone. A sympathetic call from the Energy Trust helps to “Stop the silence.”

Micky Tudor, CCO, Nucleus, said: “It was important to us that the film portrays the situation many people are currently going through. It does so in two ways: first by acknowledging the sacrifices and isolation individuals facing fuel poverty can experience, and second by showcasing that the first step to help is to talk about it.”

Americo Lenza, customer experience and marketing director, British Gas Energy, said: “As more people face the struggles of fuel poverty for the first time, it is essential for us to bring the British Gas Energy Trust to the attention of a wider audience who may not know support is available.”

MAA creative scale: 8

