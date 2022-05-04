Branston takes the fight for lunchtime to company doorsteps in new Wonderhood campaign

0 Shares Share

It seems that it’s back to the office for most of us (in the UK anyway) although government minister the inimitable Jacob Rees-Mogg is none too impressed by the WFH-happy Civil Service’s efforts (they’ve relocated to the Cotswolds it seems.)

Branston Pickle and agency Wonderhood Studios say their research (there’s always some cod research behind ad campaigns these days – data innit?) shows that 73% of office-bound Brits never take a full hour away from their desks for lunch so there’s an app that reminds you it’s lunchtime and disables your computer (really?) supported by a lively Out of Home campaign targeting big companies directly.

These wheezes can come back to haunt you, of course. When Wonderhood pitches for one of the above will the client recall they were depicted as a capitalist Gradgrind? Should task even Wonderhood boss David Abraham’s powers of persuasion.

MAA creative scale: 8.