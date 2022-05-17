BBH revisits the three little pigs for Weetabix

0 Shares Share

Nice to see a bit of classic animation – with some modern twists, like an iPhone – by BBH for Weetabix and its long-running ‘Have you had yours?’ campaign. This time, though, it’s the wolf who’s been fortified.

Weetabix head of marketing Gareth Turner says: “‘Have you had yours?’ has become part of our nation’s everyday language, and our mission with BBH is to create campaigns as memorable as our slogan. With ‘Wolf’, we think we have achieved just that.

“We continue to lead investment in the cereal category to ensure Weetabix remains front of mind throughout the nation with those looking for a nutritious and affordable breakfast. This fun and memorable advert is part of our next wave of marketing to promote our legendary yellow box, and we’re certain it will also have a halo effect on the rest of the Weetabix portfolio.”

A nifty use of 30 seconds (more would have been better.)

MAA creative scale: 7.

BBH has visited this tale before of course, with a big Cannes Lions winner for the Guardian newspaper. Back in the Hegarty era even the Guardian ran to the occasional two-minute epic.