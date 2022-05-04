Don't Miss

ASA throws Jaguar Land Rover off a cliff in ad ban

Posted by: Emma Hall

A Jaguar Land Rover ad has been banned by the ASA for misrepresenting what a parking sensor can do. Warning: it won’t stop you backing off a cliff, which is exactly what happens in Spark44’s ad.

Jaguar Land Rover’s defence was that there was a boulder near the car that would have been picked up by the sensor, but the ASA ruled that the rocks were only incidental to the scene.

There’s some great scenery in the ad, and a dramatic final sequence where three cars stop just short of going off the edge, but JLR and Spark44 really should have known better.

It’s surprising that only two people complained – either JLR’s media strategy is perfectly tuned to the target audience, or barely anyone got to see the ad.

