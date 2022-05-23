Don't Miss

Apple makes privacy pay – at the expense of its rivals

Posted by: Stephen Foster in Advertisers, Agencies, Creative, Finance, News 15 hours ago

Apple is weaponising the online privacy wars – already to the cost of Facebook owner Meta – and its latest campaign is pillorying so-called “data brokers” and their auctions, where what you thought was private is traded. Isn’t the internet grand?

Apple’s iPhone now offers App Tracking Transparency, App Privacy Report and Mail Privacy Protection among other goodies. No idea if this is in-house or TBWA or, indeed, where it crosses from one to another. Or what Apple’s own nefarious tricks are (goes with the Silicon Valley territory.)

Job done though. Powerfully crafted.

MAA creative scale: 8.

