Adam&eveDDB spreads its wings with Deutsche Telekom and new Berlin office

0 Shares Share

Adam&eveDDB has landed the prestigious Deutsche Telekom account and is launching adam&eveBERLIN to lead the business out of the client’s largest market.

Adam&eveBERLIN will be led by newly-appointed Chief Creative Officer, Jens Pfau, who joins from Jung Von Matt/Alster and will report to Richard Brim, Global CCO of adam&eveDDB. Joining him on the leadership team is Philipp Schwartz, who has been appointed CSO (below with A&E CEO Tammy Einav.)

Pfau has led award-winning work on brands including EDEKA, Vodafone, Douglas, Mercedes Benz, Mini and Konzerthaus Dortmund. A member of the Art Directors Club, he has won more than 200 international awards, including a Grand Prix at Cannes and Golds at the OneShow, LIAA, Eurobest, New York Festival and The CLIO Awards.

Pfau says: “I’m crazy excited about co-founding one of the most creative international agency brands in Germany. Rick and I have known and respected each other for many years and we have the same vision of highly creative and effective international advertising and how we want to deliver that at the same altitude in Germany.”

Global CCO Brim says: “Jens and Philipp are both brilliantly strategic, unbelievably creative and thoroughly nice guys. We are stupidly lucky that they are joining us, and we can’t wait to get cracking building something exciting.”

A&E CEO Tammy Einav says: “We are fortunate to work with some brilliant clients in Germany and are grateful for the confidence and trust Deutsche Telekom have placed in us. We know from our experience in New York how deeply rewarding it is to work closely with local businesses and talent and we are very much looking forward to working with Jens and Philipp on this incredibly exciting new chapter for adam&eveDDB.”

DDB EMEA president Glen Lomas says: “Deutsche Telekom’s exceptional global growth and local stature deserve world-leading, truly innovative creativity. Bringing adam&eveDDB’s unique offering to Berlin and to the mix of existing DDB and Omnicom agencies that support Deutsche Telekom in Germany and other key European markets will catalyze the fulfilment of this joint ambition.”

Adam&eveBERLIN is the third international office for the Omnicom-owned agency. It opened a New York office in 2016, now with 65 people. Clients now include Peloton, Jim Beam and JetBlue.