Women’s health company Hertility celebrates female hormones in all their messy glory

0 Shares Share

Hertility, a company that sells at-home hormone testing and diagnostics, is spotlighting gender bias in healthcare and encouraging women to take their hormones into their own hands.

The film, which has a soundtrack by Self Esteem and was created by female-founded agency Be The Fox, uses choreography to represent the ebb and flow of a woman’s hormonal life.

Dr Helen O’Neill, CEO and Founder of Hertility said: “Our hormones control our lives- they dictate our fertility, our weight, our sleep, our mood. We need to harness them, not harass women for simply being ‘hormonal’. This film serves to elevate the voices of women who have been ignored and dismissed. To empower women to hear their hormones and take control of their health.”

Bodyform and AMV opened up a rich creative seam, and this is a worthy successor.

MAA creative scale: 8