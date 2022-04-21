Wieden+Kennedy wins Trustpilot

0 Shares Share

Wieden+Kennedy London seems to be getting its new business act together after rather a fallow period, winning consumer review platform Trustpilot which is planning an integrated brand campaign in the UK and some other European countries.

Trustpilot, founded in 2007, claims to be in the top one per cent of websites by visits.

Trustpilot CMO Alicia Skubick says: “Trust among consumers and businesses is needed now more than ever before and we’re on a mission to make sure this happens. We have ambitious plans ahead and we couldn’t think of a better partner than W&K to make this ambition a reality.

“Our new integrated campaign and brand platform will be an integral moment for the evolution of the brand. We look forward to the journey that lies ahead and growing our reputation as a universal symbol of trust.”

W+K MD Ryan Fisher says: “Trustpilot has a stellar reputation for transparency and trust and is a popular resource for both customers and businesses so we’re hugely excited to be working with the team to launch a new integrated campaign and brand platform. A moment that we hope will be significant in the brand’s evolution.”