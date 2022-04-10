VCCP’s first campaign for newly-merged Virgin Media O2

0 Shares Share

Only a couple of weeks after VCCP announced it had beaten adam&eveBBD to the merged Virgin Media-O2 business, a new campaign called “Volt” is already on air.

It mashes the broadband and mobile brands together via an energy bolt symbol, meant to denote the power of the combined services’ connectivity. This “volt” travels through gamers, streamers, and music-lovers as Iggy Pop’s “Lust for Life” provides the soundtrack.

Simon Valcarcel, marketing director at Virgin Media O2, said: “This campaign marks the next chapter of Virgin Media O2 supercharging connectivity across the UK, but with millions of people still facing the digital divide, we’re committed to helping end data poverty for good.”

Laura Muse, creative director at VCCP London, said: “What better way to show the power of Volt than our red and blue streams of energy literally transforming the world around us. Whether it’s impossible camera moves, blockbuster CGI or spectacular new OOH tech, this campaign really is supercharged.”

MAA creative scale: 5