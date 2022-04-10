Don't Miss

VCCP’s first campaign for newly-merged Virgin Media O2

Posted by: Emma Hall in Advertisers, Agencies, Creative, News 55 mins ago 0

0 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Only a couple of weeks after VCCP announced it had beaten adam&eveBBD to the merged Virgin Media-O2 business, a new campaign called “Volt” is already on air.

It mashes the broadband and mobile brands together via an energy bolt symbol, meant to denote the power of the combined services’ connectivity. This “volt” travels through gamers, streamers, and music-lovers as Iggy Pop’s “Lust for Life” provides the soundtrack.

Simon Valcarcel, marketing director at Virgin Media O2, said: “This campaign marks the next chapter of Virgin Media O2 supercharging connectivity across the UK, but with millions of people still facing the digital divide, we’re committed to helping end data poverty for good.”

Laura Muse, creative director at VCCP London, said: “What better way to show the power of Volt than our red and blue streams of energy literally transforming the world around us. Whether it’s impossible camera moves, blockbuster CGI or spectacular new OOH tech, this campaign really is supercharged.”

MAA creative scale: 5

You May Also Like

About Emma Hall

Emma Hall is a journalist and editorial consultant and is the former Europe Editor of Ad Age, where she covered European marketing advertising, digital and media stories. She has written for newspapers including the Financial Times, The Guardian, The Times and the Telegraph, and was previously a section editor at Campaign. Emma started her career in New York as a researcher for a biography of Keith Richards.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

© Copyright 2017 MAA Coms Ltd, All Rights Reserved. Powered by WordPress with help of KREE Media. | Cookies explained.