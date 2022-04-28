VCCP launches digital CX agency Bernadette, starting in UK

0 Shares Share

It’s been a busy time for VCCP, launching new divisions to wrap up distinct offerings for clients around the preoccupations of the day. The latest is a digital customer experience agency called Bernadette, named after the girl in their “girl and bear” logo and meaning “brave as a bear.”

In February, VCCP launched VCCP+ into the gaming “multiverse” and last November it was a global content studio, Girl & Bear.

Bernadette comes out of the former VCCP CX division and is positioned as a challenger to the big digital transformation consultancies, which VCCP claim lack practical execution experience. At the same time, it’s challenging the smaller digital execution agencies, which VCCP says are divorced from brand purpose.

Scott Ewing, who joined VCCP CX from WPP in August last year, will be CEO of Bernadette. He said: “I fundamentally believe that the digital agency model needs to change. There’s a lack of truly measurable success across the industry due to the gulf between the huge investment in multiple year digital transformation strategies and joined-up execution at the customer touchpoint.

“Agencies talk about partnering with clients, but very rarely engineer their engagements in a way that everyone in the collaboration is truly invested in success.”

Bernadette starts with an existing roster of VCCP clients including Cadbury, 02, easyJet, Kia and Saga. The plan is to roll it out globally.