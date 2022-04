Switzerland gets better of Anne Hathaway in new tourism ad

This has been panned in some quarters, Roger Federer and Anne Hathaway finding themselves on video’s version of the cutting room floor for Switzerland Tourism. Follows a similar-ish effort with Federer and Robert De Niro. From agency Wirz.

Actually it’s not bad – makes the point that it’s a spectacular place and Hathaway has her moments (Roger is, well, Roger.)

Watchable and that’s the point.

MAA creative scale: 7.