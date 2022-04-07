Publicis Groupe builds PLUS+ and wins £460m PepsiCo Media in China

0 Shares Share

Pepsico China appointed Publicis Groupe to handle media planning and buying across its biggest food and drink brands on the mainland: Pepsi, Mirinda, 7Up, Gatorade, Bubly, Lay’s, Quaker, Doritos and Cheetos. WPP’s Mindshare was the incumbent.

Publicis Groupe again used its “power of one” format to win the £460m business, with a new dedicated entity called PLUS+ led by Zenith. The name, apparently, is inspired by PepsiCo’s “faster, stronger, better” aspirations.

In a nod to maintaining French values, Publicis describes PLUS+ as a “purpose-driven operating model” which is “people-first, with positive shared values underpinning a modern way of working.”

Jane Lin-Baden, Publicis Groupe’s managing partner APAC & CEO North Asia, said: “This provides an incredible opportunity to work with some of the most iconic brands in the industry. Our team is so motivated and excited to apply the best of our thinking and capabilities to create winning momentum for PepsiCo in China.”