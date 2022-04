0 Shares Share

Publicis CEO Arthur Sadoun takes to the airwaves quite often, sometimes in cahoots with his old boss and fellow humourist Maurice Levy.

Here he is in different mode, telling Publicis employees and others that he’s had treatment for a cancerous tumour, successfully it seems.

Unusual from a CEO but Sadoun is a character and he is, indeed, being transparent – one of his mantras.

Our very best wishes for a full recovery.