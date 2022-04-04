Peroni enters zero alcohol beer stakes with Trouble Maker

0 Shares Share

What can you say about a zero alcohol beer that’s not very strong in its original guise? Peroni’s agencies Trouble Maker and Unbound Creative have gone for a good way to start relationships – at least there’ll be none of that nonsense about getting your intended drunk.

Complete with sunny Sicilian scenes.

Richard Ingram, global brands director at Asahi Europe and International, says: “The world of beer is changing. With an expected global growth of 8% across the non-alcoholic beer category in the next five years, the world has been waiting for a more premium offering. The ‘Live Every Moment’ campaign that we roll out globally from this week encapsulates what consumers want; the highest quality product and an aspirational image, to make a 0.0% choice a positive one.

“With over €20m invested in creating Peroni Nastro Azzurro 0.0%, this is our biggest innovation to date, and we believe we have brewed the best non-alcoholic beer in the world.”

The bland leading the brand?

That’s beer these days.

MAA creative scale: OK, 6.