Don't Miss

Paws appoints Matt Edwards’ BigSmall without a pitch

Posted by: Emma Hall in Advertisers, Agencies, Creative, News 21 hours ago 0

0 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

BigSmall, the agency founded a year ago by ex-WCRS CEO Matt Edwards, with former WCRS/Engine creative director, Tom Evans, and Ben Cleaver (Blue Marlin NY) has won the pan-European Paws pet care account without a pitch.

A new TV, radio and digital campaign — a first for the brand — goes on air this week, featuring a series of cats and dogs with a humorous nod to their idiosyncratic personalities and preferences. The line is “Petcare made personal.”

Paws is part of Paws Group, which was established in 2019 (nicely timed ahead of the lockdown pet boom) to acquire Pet-supermarket, MedicAnimal, Petmeds and Fetch. It has a turnover of £55 million from just 500,000 customers across the UK, France, Germany, Austria and the Netherlands.

 

You May Also Like

About Emma Hall

Emma Hall is a journalist and editorial consultant and is the former Europe Editor of Ad Age, where she covered European marketing advertising, digital and media stories. She has written for newspapers including the Financial Times, The Guardian, The Times and the Telegraph, and was previously a section editor at Campaign. Emma started her career in New York as a researcher for a biography of Keith Richards.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

© Copyright 2017 MAA Coms Ltd, All Rights Reserved. Powered by WordPress with help of KREE Media. | Cookies explained.