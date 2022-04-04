Paws appoints Matt Edwards’ BigSmall without a pitch

0 Shares Share

BigSmall, the agency founded a year ago by ex-WCRS CEO Matt Edwards, with former WCRS/Engine creative director, Tom Evans, and Ben Cleaver (Blue Marlin NY) has won the pan-European Paws pet care account without a pitch.

A new TV, radio and digital campaign — a first for the brand — goes on air this week, featuring a series of cats and dogs with a humorous nod to their idiosyncratic personalities and preferences. The line is “Petcare made personal.”

Paws is part of Paws Group, which was established in 2019 (nicely timed ahead of the lockdown pet boom) to acquire Pet-supermarket, MedicAnimal, Petmeds and Fetch. It has a turnover of £55 million from just 500,000 customers across the UK, France, Germany, Austria and the Netherlands.