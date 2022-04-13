New Zealand’s high-flying Special opens in London

0 Shares Share

Highly regarded New Zealand agency Special is opening in London, headed by former Havas MD Jennifer Black. The agency was founded in New Zealand in 2008 and clients include include UberEats, Virgin, Smirnoff and Red Bull. Special has five other offices in Auckland, Wellington, Sydney, Melbourne and Los Angeles.

Black (above) says: “Special has shown that it has a unique blend of creativity and strategy, generously imbued with positive energy and kind and brave values all expressed while working across borders.

“I am genuinely thrilled to be joining the Special family and I’m looking forward to bringing that energy into Europe through the new London office. I helped grow Havas into the creative agency that it is today and am excited to leave at this juncture and bring all that energy and thinking to launch Special.”

Special founder Tony Bradbourne says: “We are extremely excited to start our journey in London with such an incredible, kind and driven leader as Jen.

“We have a huge amount of respect and love for the strategic and creative thinking that London consistently produces. We hope to add to that by bringing a fresh and ambitious model to clients in London.”

Special produced this year’s wacky UberEats Super Bowl spot.