Malibu picks Wieden+Kennedy for ‘global brand refresh’

0 Shares Share

Wieden+Kennedy has won a “global brand refresh” for Pernod Ricard’s Malibu.

Coconut-flavoured rum brand Malibu’s ‘Do whatever tastes good,’ campaign features new ways to drink Malibu, including cocktails and ready to drink serves. ‘Welcome to Malibu’ was directed by Dave Meyers, best known for his music videos.

Malibu VP marketing Johan Radojewski says: “The exciting thing about this campaign is that it reframes the traditional summer Malibu occasion from a time and place to a mindset you can find anytime. By inviting our consumers to ‘Do Whatever Tastes Good’ we are capturing the spirit of summer and making it relevant all year round. Giving our audience permission to enjoy whatever it is that they like, whenever they like.”

The Absolut Company CCO Tad Greenough says: “We knew that Malibu needed a creative and strategic step change, and I knew that there was no better agency than W+K for this reset. We are delighted with the campaign and the renewed energy and excitement it will give our brand.”