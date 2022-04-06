Don't Miss

Making ‘worthy’ funny: Mother for Lumo and Rosa Paris for Greenweez

Posted by: Emma Hall

Lumo, the all-electric London to Edinburgh train operator, has appointed Mother London after a competitive pitch, and together they have created a new campaign that introduces the concept of ‘flight shame’ as a way to get people to ditch planes for more sustainable modes of transport.

The ad’s star, Jen, is so ashamed of her flights that she offsets her carbon footprint in extravagant ways, from turning her home into a plant sanctuary, giving up washing, trading her car in for a donkey, going completely off grid and moving to what she thought was a commune.

It’s a memorable and entertaining way to make a worthy point.

MAA creative scale: 8

Rosa Paris takes a similarly humorous path for online French organic retailer Greenweez, showing the extremes that being green can lead you to — and then how it’s all unnecessary, thanks to Greenweez.

MAA creative scale: 8

