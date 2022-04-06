Made.com appoints Wonderhood Studios for a pan European makeover

0 Shares Share

Online furniture retailer Made.com has had a tough couple of years, but is preparing for a better 2022 with the appointment of Wonderhood Studios, after a competitive pitch, to mastermind a rethink for the brand.

Made.com blamed inflation and supply chain issues for a £31m pre-tax loss in 2021, but it’s always been known for its extra-long delivery times. In February a new CEO, Nicola Thompson, promised to improve the customer proposition, the customer experience and the product choice.

Wonderhood Studios has been briefed to communicate all this by developing a new brand platform for Made, and a through-the-line campaign that “generates fame and excitement in new and existing audiences.”

Made.com was founded in the UK in 2010 to sell furniture ordered directly from designers. It now also has a presence in Germany, Switzerland, Austria, France, Belgium, Spain and The Netherlands.

Jude Whyte, brand creative director at Made, said: “Like our customers, we’re constantly looking at new influences and experiences to inspire our daring and unexpected designs. With the help of Wonderhood Studios, we want to inject some of that wonderful energy, joy and inspiration into the brand and give Made a new lease of life.”

Jessica Lovell, founder and CSO at Wonderhood Studios, said: “Made has always been an innovator and a disruptor in the furniture and homewares sector. We’re delighted to be working with them as they embark on the next stage of their journey; coming of age and once again redefining the conventions of the category.”

The campaign will cover 3 key markets across Europe and launches in late Summer 2022.