Macmillan Cancer Support and AMV BBDO make another positive contribution

0 Shares Share

Macmillan Cancer Support and agency AMV BBDO have won lots of plaudits (and awards) for recent campaigns and here’s a mew instalment of ‘Whatever it Takes.’

Saying that no question is to big or small to get help – something big companies could pay more attention to.

Questions include: “can I still date?”, “what if I get pregnant?” and “can I sunbathe?” – quite radical for such a charity.

Macmillan brand and marketing director Anthony Newman says: “Sadly there are around three million people living with cancer in the UK, which means millions of lives turned upside down. Cancer is personal and can impact people’s lives in a variety of ways – their relationships, their bodies, how they are feeling, their finances and more. And right now may feel like a scarier time than ever to be diagnosed.

“So, our new ‘Whatever you Need’ campaign is designed to show people that Macmillan is here for them, no matter how big or small their questions and raise awareness of all our brilliant services and the support we can offer.”

Sets the bar in charity campaigns, many of which hammer home the gloom but don’t begin to explain what your money does.

MAA creative scale: 7.5.