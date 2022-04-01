Don't Miss

MAA Ad of the Week: Qantas from The Monkeys

Posted by: Stephen Foster in Advertisers, Agencies, Creative, News 10 hours ago 0

0 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Long-running campaigns seem few and far between these days (is it because media planners keep changing the goal posts?) but this one from Qantas is positively venerable, at least 12 years.

But Aussies clearly still love the old country (even if some of them, as here, pursue their glittering careers elsewhere.)

A good job, as you’d expect from Accenture’s consistent performer The Monkeys.

Ticks all the boxes and you can’t beat a good old anthem, as Coca-Cola discovered even further back in ad history.

You May Also Like

About Stephen Foster

Stephen is a former editor of Marketing Week and London Evening Standard advertising columnist. He wrote City Republic for Brand Republic and is a partner in communications consultancy The Editorial Partnership.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

© Copyright 2017 MAA Coms Ltd, All Rights Reserved. Powered by WordPress with help of KREE Media. | Cookies explained.