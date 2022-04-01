MAA Ad of the Week: Qantas from The Monkeys

Long-running campaigns seem few and far between these days (is it because media planners keep changing the goal posts?) but this one from Qantas is positively venerable, at least 12 years.

But Aussies clearly still love the old country (even if some of them, as here, pursue their glittering careers elsewhere.)

A good job, as you’d expect from Accenture’s consistent performer The Monkeys.

Ticks all the boxes and you can’t beat a good old anthem, as Coca-Cola discovered even further back in ad history.