MAA Ad of the Week: Old Speckled Hen from Engine

Posted by: Stephen Foster in Advertisers, Agencies, Analysis, Best Ads of the Year, Creative, News 8 hours ago 0

Actually this could just as easily been a blast from the Past, Engine for Old Speckled Hen, a campaign that’s been running off and on for over 20 years.

Engine Creative, to give it its full moniker, was formerly WCRS, an agency that had more of its share of high points. BMW’s ‘Ultimate Driving Machine’ back in the day and Carling’s immortal ‘Dambusters.’ It also briefly persuaded us that ‘The future’s bright, the future’s Orange.’

Latterly less so although its annual extravaganza for Warburton’s brightens up proceedings.

Now it’s on its way into tech-based Next 15, to be merged with Next’s ODD fashion agency, which should be interesting. Can the tech groups really invest in expensive old creative to keep the standards up?

Culture’s going to an issue too although there was much about the old creative agency boy’s club not to like.

