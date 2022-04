MAA Ad of the Week: Lumo from Mother

Reassuring that there’s still an ad agency that can do ads (ads are so last year in certain quarters) and Mother rarely lets you down.

This one’s for new client Lumo, an all-electric UK train service that answers the envoronmental needs of even the most dedicated Greta Thunberg lookalike.

Sharp, funny and to the point.