MAA Ad of the Week: Gorillas from The Or

Thin pickings this week (a short one admittedly.)

Not actually sure we like this one that much – delivery service Gorillas by Mother offshoot The Or – but at least it’s trying to differentiate Gorillas from all the others by pitching to the supposedly wacky, innuendo-loving denizens of the capital.

Shows the mushrooming impact of Tik Tok too.

The Out of Home is ingenious.