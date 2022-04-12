Leagas Delaney wins Bosch global brand purpose brief

0 Shares Share

Leagas Delaney has won a major pitch to work with Bosch Home Appliances – part of the BSH Group – to create an integrated creative campaign and platform highlighting the company’s purpose and values.

Working with the Bosch global brand team, the campaign will be aimed at strengthening consumer connection to Bosch and spark a powerful social conversation including a cause where Bosch can play an active role in highlighting and raising awareness.

The campaign will focus on online video, social media, activations and internal communications and will cover multiple regions worldwide.

Leagas Delaney chairman Tim Delaney says: “Bosch is an iconic brand with a powerful history and superb array of products that truly reflect the importance of quality engineering and the positive impact they can have on people’s lives.

“It is our responsibility to ensure that we create a memorable purpose-led campaign that respects the quality and integrity of the Bosch brand and products, in a way that is compelling and meaningful to the modern consumer.”