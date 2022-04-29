Katie Elliott is Mother London’s first MD since 2016

0 Shares Share

Mother London has promoted its head of new business to managing director. Katie Elliott is the first person to take on the role since Sara Tate stepped down in 2016, and only the second person ever to be MD at Mother.

Elliott, who joined Mother from MullenLowe in 2016, will work with the London partners, Katie Mackay-Sinclair, Chris Gallery — and Felix Richter, the new creative chief who has just joined the agency after being poached from Droga5 New York in February.

Chris Gallery said: “Every aspect of our business deserves the care and attention that Katie Elliott has brought to new business over the last six years. With her leading the charge alongside our heads of discipline we can’t wait to see what comes next for Mother London.”

Marina Banks, who joined Mother in 2019 after 13 years at Ogilvy, will move up from business lead to take on Elliott’s former role as head of new business.