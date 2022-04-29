Don't Miss

Katie Elliott is Mother London’s first MD since 2016

Posted by: Emma Hall in Agencies, Creative, News 9 hours ago 0

0 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Mother London has promoted its head of new business to managing director. Katie Elliott is the first person to take on the role since Sara Tate stepped down in 2016, and only the second person ever to be MD at Mother.

Elliott, who joined Mother from MullenLowe in 2016, will work with the London partners, Katie Mackay-Sinclair, Chris Gallery — and Felix Richter, the new creative chief who has just joined the agency after being poached from Droga5 New York in February.

Chris Gallery said: “Every aspect of our business deserves the care and attention that Katie Elliott has brought to new business over the last six years. With her leading the charge alongside our heads of discipline we can’t wait to see what comes next for Mother London.”

Marina Banks, who joined Mother in 2019 after 13 years at Ogilvy, will move up from business lead to take on Elliott’s former role as head of new business.

 

You May Also Like

About Emma Hall

Emma Hall is a journalist and editorial consultant and is the former Europe Editor of Ad Age, where she covered European marketing advertising, digital and media stories. She has written for newspapers including the Financial Times, The Guardian, The Times and the Telegraph, and was previously a section editor at Campaign. Emma started her career in New York as a researcher for a biography of Keith Richards.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

© Copyright 2017 MAA Coms Ltd, All Rights Reserved. Powered by WordPress with help of KREE Media. | Cookies explained.