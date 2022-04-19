Ikea and Mother get lively with ‘Let Play Unwind Your Mind’

0 Shares Share

Ikea’s take on wellbeing handily involves messing around with items available in-store. Ping pong, hopscotch and kitchen discos are the new stress-relievers in this latest instalment of Mother’s “Wonderful Everyday” campaign, which promotes play as the best antidote to modern life and the pressures of “adulting.”

The ad comes out of Ikea’s research which found that play is just as good as mindfulness and meditation at lifting the mood.

Kemi Anthony, marketing communications manager at Ikea, said: “All too often, life can get on top of us and we forget that making time for fun can help. It’s why we believe, the more you play, the better you feel, and we want to encourage as many people as possible to discover the benefits of play and see for themselves how it can help to improve everyday life at home.”

It’s another unexpected twist on a long-running campaign and will certainly stand out in an ad break, with help from the soundtrack, “Shook” by Raja Kumari.

MAA creative scale: 8