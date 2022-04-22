Google deal helps WPP’s MediaCom retain giant Sky account

0 Shares Share

WPP’s MediaCom has retained the Sky account in the UK plus some European markets for the next three years and added some digital duties, thanks, it seems, to its new “Google Practice” based in Manchester.

Which is a pretty clear indication of who calls the shots in media these days. WPP’s Wavemaker also wins some digital business.

Sky, now owned by Comcast, seems to have weathered the streaming wars pretty well and now also sells its Sky Glass hardware.



Jennifer Day, managing director of digital at Sky in the UK & Ireland, says: “We’re extremely pleased to be extending our partnership with MediaCom. We’ve got big plans to further advance our digital strategies at Sky and we look forward to working with MediaCom and their Google Practice team to deliver great results.”

MediaCom CEO Kate Rowlinson says: “The win shows our depth of digital expertise and is testament to our Google Practice – a group of experts in the Google stack based across all five UK offices – and our One MediaCom approach. We’re looking forward to realising the potential of this extended relationship with one of our longstanding clients.”

Sky is one of the UK’s biggest advertisers with a spend of around £60m.