Ever busy St Luke’s wins another account – fintech HyperJar

London agency St Luke’s has won another of the new fintech apps, HyperJar which lets people budget for separate things in “jars,” food, clothes, petrol etc.

St Luke’s’ remit includes a new brand creative platform and a summer TV campaign. including all above the line communications. The creative agency will work alongside newly-appointed data marketing agency MediaLab.

CMO Amabel Polglase says: “We were looking for an agency to help propel HyperJar into people’s awareness this year and we’re so excited to be partnering with St Luke’s to help us do this.”

St Luke’s MD Ed Palmer says: “Very rarely do you get the chance to work with a brand that has the potential to fundamentally change our relationship with money. We can’t wait to get stuck in to create a nation of better spenders.”

St Luke’s may not be London’s biggest agency but it certainly seems to be the busiest on the new business front, seeming to win something new every month.