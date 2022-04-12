Droga5 takes us for new trip into Meta’s mysterious verse

Facebook (Meta as it now is) is giving the metaverse its best shot, as is agency Droga5 New York.

Here’s a newish one, with a plug for personalized ads – so that’s the cunning plot!

Well there’d better be one because many of us are still none the wiser.

3D spaces in the Metaverse let you socialize, learn, collaborate and play (we learn elsewhere) in ways that go beyond what we can imagine..

OK but what exactly do we do with it?

Drogaq5 gets an A for effort although it tails off rather when they all start jigging around – the default state for modern tech commercials.

MAA creative scale: 6.