Droga5 London boss Scott takes charge of Accenture Interactive

Accenture Interactive is becoming more like its biggest acquisition Droga5 with David Droga as global CEO and now Droga5 London CEO Bill Scott (below) succeeding former Karamarama boss Ben Bilboul as MD of UK and Ireland.

Accenture says: “With Bilboul’s planned departure, Bill Scott, CEO of Droga5 UK will take on a broader role, assuming additional responsibilities, overseeing all of Accenture Interactive’s creative agencies in the UK and Ireland, which include Karmarama and Rothco. He will remain as CEO of Droga5 UK.”

Before joining Droga5, Scott was MD of Grey Group. He joined Grey in 2012 after a long career at BBH.

Accenture bought Droga in 2019. While the acquisition might be deemed a success Droga has still to land the big global accounts that would put it on a par with WPP, Omnicom and Publicis. D5 London has established itself as one of the up and coming creative agencies alongside the likes of Uncommon Creative Studio and Lucky Generals.