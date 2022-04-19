Don't Miss

Can Virgin Atlantic put people first in an industry that clearly doesn’t?

Posted by: Stephen Foster in Advertisers, Agencies, Creative, News 12 hours ago 0

0 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Who’d be an ad agency? You spend all that time and money pitching for a prestige account, eventually (as in this case) the product is finally up in the air but the problems airlines and airports are having make the NHS look like a finely tuned machine.

Lucky Generals beat Mother and Uncommon to Virgin Atlantic and here’s it’s first effort – ‘I am what I am’ described as a ‘love letter’ to its staff – presumably a way of differentiating Virgin from rival British airways which doesn’t send a love letter to anyone.

Annabelle Cordelli, vice-president of brand and marketing at Virgin Atlantic, says: “Whether it’s sustainability, disability, all of the issues that are relevant to travel, we can make a difference that’s going to leave a legacy in the world that will matter to customers over the long term and will matter to our people.

“People want to work for a brand and a business that’s making a meaningful contribution.”

Not quite sure how you get from this campaign to there but Virgin probably still has some residual goodwill, more than its great rival anyway.

Let’s see if the perennially-on-the-brink airline delivers.

MAA creative scale: 4.

You May Also Like

About Stephen Foster

Stephen is a former editor of Marketing Week and London Evening Standard advertising columnist. He wrote City Republic for Brand Republic and is a partner in communications consultancy The Editorial Partnership.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

© Copyright 2017 MAA Coms Ltd, All Rights Reserved. Powered by WordPress with help of KREE Media. | Cookies explained.