Brands in the front line over Ukraine

Brands are in the front line everywhere these days it seems and this installation – officially sanctioned presumably – has appeared in St Petersburg,. using the logos of companies who’ve pulled out of Russia over the invasion of Ukraine. Spelling ZAMESTIM – “We will replace.”

Russian officials claim they will replace the missing multinationals, which should be a boost for the economy as Russia doesn’t seem to make anything much apart from weapons these days.

Interesting to see Milky Way there, not what you’d expect to find in the commercial trenches.