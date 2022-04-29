Don't Miss

B&Q flips a house over in Uncommon’s ‘Change. Made Easier’

Posted by: Stephen Foster in Advertisers, Agencies, Creative, News 1 day ago 0

0 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Uncommon Creative Studios built a 24-ton, six-storey high rotating set for its latest B&Q ad; then they flipped it right over to demonstrate how easy it is to change things up, thanks to B&Q.

The “change” storyline revolves around a woman who’s just found out she’s pregnant, while David Bowie’s “Sound and Vision” provides the soundtrack.

Chris Graham, B&Q director of marketing, said: “At B&Q, we’re on a mission to ensure that improving a home and building a life with B&Q is easy and convenient — whether via our stores, our app or online at DIY.com. The Flip concept connected with us immediately — telling a story that is close to our hearts, a story of life, a story of change. It’s home at the speed of life”

Nils Leonard, co-founder of Uncommon Creative Studio, said: “Nobody just wakes up and decides to improve their home. Life happens, things change, and your home needs to change with them. This film is a powerful story of change, made easy, all captured in one beautiful moment.”

It’s a very watchable ad, makes its point, builds the brand and will stand out in an ad break.

MAA creative scale: 8.5

You May Also Like

About Stephen Foster

Stephen is a former editor of Marketing Week and London Evening Standard advertising columnist. He wrote City Republic for Brand Republic and is a partner in communications consultancy The Editorial Partnership.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

© Copyright 2017 MAA Coms Ltd, All Rights Reserved. Powered by WordPress with help of KREE Media. | Cookies explained.