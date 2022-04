0 Shares Share

Beats by Dre’s newbie with DJ Kerwin Fost is getting loads of attention, maybe because it seems a kind of hybrid metaverse number with Kerwin exploring a metaverse-style universe (if you can have one of those) for Beats’ new Cosmophones.

A middle-aged gent appears two thirds of the way through. Who he? Is it to show that these groovy headphones ($349) are for oldies too?

Using about every film technique known.

Defies analysis but that’s the point. Will doubtless shift lots of Cosmophones.