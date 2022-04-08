Barclaycard abandons Droga5 for BBH

0 Shares Share

Barclaycard has dumped Droga5 for BBH in a sudden switch. BBH has been Barclays Bank’s main agency for 20 years. D5 continues on the Barclays Business account.

D5 says: “We’re proud of all the Barclaycard work we’ve created over the last three years, working with Simon Cowell and Grace Jones to create campaigns both epic and effective. We will continue to work with Barclaycard Business, and look forward to our future partnership.”

D5’s work has featured celebs Simon Cowell and Grace Jones. No word from BBH yet.

Such account switches without a full-on pitch are rare. When they happen it’s often because a big campaign bombs, as with Asda abandoning AMV BBDO for Havas. D5’s last campaign for Barclaycard – for Barclaycard Business as it happens – was described here as “baffling.”

BBH, though hardly the star-studded agency of the Hegarty era, remains one of the UK’s biggest and seems re-energised under the ultimate guidance of Publicis Groupe UK boss Annette King.