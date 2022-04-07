Don't Miss

AMV pushes Unilever’s Sure to new sweaty limit

Posted by: Stephen Foster in Advertisers, Agencies, Creative, News 17 hours ago 0

0 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Will this one appeal to Fundsmith’s Terry Smith, who famously belaboured Unilever for trying to find a purpose in everything – even Hellmann’s mayo?

For Sure deodorant which has been telling us that ‘It won’t let you down’ since at least 1974. This time the message from AMV BBDO is ‘Not Done Yet’ as various people flog themselves to their sweaty limits but carry on.

There’ve been what seems like hundreds of ads like this, Nike ploughs the same furrow pretty often.

Is it a sweaty limit too far for a deodorant?

Just about gets away with it.

MAA creative scale: 6.

You May Also Like

About Stephen Foster

Stephen is a former editor of Marketing Week and London Evening Standard advertising columnist. He wrote City Republic for Brand Republic and is a partner in communications consultancy The Editorial Partnership.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

© Copyright 2017 MAA Coms Ltd, All Rights Reserved. Powered by WordPress with help of KREE Media. | Cookies explained.