AMV pushes Unilever’s Sure to new sweaty limit

Will this one appeal to Fundsmith’s Terry Smith, who famously belaboured Unilever for trying to find a purpose in everything – even Hellmann’s mayo?

For Sure deodorant which has been telling us that ‘It won’t let you down’ since at least 1974. This time the message from AMV BBDO is ‘Not Done Yet’ as various people flog themselves to their sweaty limits but carry on.

There’ve been what seems like hundreds of ads like this, Nike ploughs the same furrow pretty often.

Is it a sweaty limit too far for a deodorant?

Just about gets away with it.

MAA creative scale: 6.