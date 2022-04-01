Alexa’s latest shoot-out from Droga5 helps hard of hearing

0 Shares Share

Droga5 London is continuing its extensive tour of history for Amazon’s Alexa, this time it’s back to (a version of) The Wild West following forays to Pompeii among other places, with the indomitable Alexa helping a lady who’s hard of hearing (but not old, a nice touch) with subtitles.

We’re all becoming rather dependent on Alexa – slightly unnerving.

Droga5’s ads are always worth watching, David Kolbusz and crew haven’t forgotten that the best ones are entertaining and use that to sell you something. In this case an inclusive Alexa.

MAA creative scale: 8.