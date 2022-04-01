Don't Miss

Alexa’s latest shoot-out from Droga5 helps hard of hearing

Posted by: Stephen Foster in Advertisers, Agencies, Creative, News 9 hours ago 0

0 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Droga5 London is continuing its extensive tour of history for Amazon’s Alexa, this time it’s back to (a version of) The Wild West following forays to Pompeii among other places, with the indomitable Alexa helping a lady who’s hard of hearing (but not old, a nice touch) with subtitles.

We’re all becoming rather dependent on Alexa – slightly unnerving.

Droga5’s ads are always worth watching, David Kolbusz and crew haven’t forgotten that the best ones are entertaining and use that to sell you something. In this case an inclusive Alexa.

MAA creative scale: 8.

You May Also Like

About Stephen Foster

Stephen is a former editor of Marketing Week and London Evening Standard advertising columnist. He wrote City Republic for Brand Republic and is a partner in communications consultancy The Editorial Partnership.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

© Copyright 2017 MAA Coms Ltd, All Rights Reserved. Powered by WordPress with help of KREE Media. | Cookies explained.